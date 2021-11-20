CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Hall leads Central Arkansas…

Hall leads Central Arkansas over Oral Roberts 70-67

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 8:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Darious Hall recorded 19 points and 16 rebounds to lift Central Arkansas to a 70-67 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

Camren Hunter had 17 points and eight rebounds for Central Arkansas (1-3). Collin Cooper added 13 points.

Issac McBride scored 25 points for the Golden Eagles (2-2). Trey Phipps added 10 points. Kareem Thompson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up