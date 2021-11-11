CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Fresno State plays host to LIU Brooklyn

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Long Island-Brooklyn (0-1) vs. Fresno State (1-0)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State goes up against Long Island-Brooklyn in an early season matchup. Long Island-Brooklyn fell 98-64 at San Francisco in its last outing. Fresno State is coming off a 74-54 home win against Fresno Pacific in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted identical 0-0 records against non-conference opponents last season.

