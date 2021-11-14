CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Freidel carries S. Dakota St. over Stephen F. Austin 83-71

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 5:58 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Noah Freidel had 25 points, hitting five 3-pointers, as South Dakota State beat Stephen F. Austin 83-71 on Sunday.

Baylor Scheierman had 14 points and 10 rebounds for South Dakota State (2-1). Matt Dentlinger added 10 points. Alex Arians had eight rebounds.

Gavin Kensmil had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (2-1). David Kachelries added 12 points and eight assists. Latrell Jossell had 12 points.

