Davis carries Jacksonville over Trinity Baptist 79-43

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:18 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Davis had 12 points as Jacksonville easily beat Trinity Baptist 79-43 on Tuesday night.

Bryce Workman had 12 points for Jacksonville (1-0). Osayi Osifo added 12 points and seven rebounds. George Pridgett had 10 points.

Tyrece Freeman had 15 points for the Eagles. Jacari Richardson added three points and one rebound.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

