Davenport carries Cincinnati over Presbyterian 79-45

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 9:25 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport registered 16 points as Cincinnati easily beat Presbyterian 79-45 on Thursday night.

Viktor Lakhin had 10 points for Cincinnati (4-0), which won its fourth consecutive game to start the season. Mika Adams-Woods added six rebounds. Abdul Ado had 4 points and five blocks.

Rayshon Harrison had 16 points for the Blue Hose (2-2). Winston Hill added 11 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

