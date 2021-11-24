Buffalo meets Illinois St. in Mexico

Buffalo (2-2) vs. Illinois State (2-3) Cancun Challenge – Riviera Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico;…

Buffalo (2-2) vs. Illinois State (2-3)

Cancun Challenge – Riviera Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo is preparing to square off against Illinois State in a postseason game in Riviera Maya. Illinois State lost 82-76 to Saint Louis in its most recent game, while Buffalo fell 79-78 against Stephen F. Austin in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Illinois State’s Antonio Reeves has averaged 22.4 points while Sy Chatman has put up 17.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. For the Bulls, Jeenathan Williams has averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Ronaldo Segu has put up 16.5 points and 4.3 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Mark Freeman has directly created 42 percent of all Illinois State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulls have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Redbirds. Illinois State has 35 assists on 81 field goals (43.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Buffalo has assists on 43 of 83 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Redbirds have averaged 27.8 free throws per game.

