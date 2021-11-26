Bama meets Drake in Kissimmee

Alabama (4-1) vs. Drake (3-1) , HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama is preparing…

Alabama (4-1) vs. Drake (3-1)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama is preparing to take on Drake in a postseason game at HP Field House in Kissimmee. Drake lost 74-69 to Belmont in its most recent game, while Alabama fell 72-68 against Iona in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Drake’s Tremell Murphy has averaged 15.8 points and seven rebounds while Roman Penn has put up 12 points and four assists. For the Crimson Tide, Jaden Shackelford has averaged 19.4 points and 7.4 rebounds while Keon Ellis has put up 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals.SHACKELFORD CAN SHOOT: Shackelford has connected on 36.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 31 over the last three games. He’s also made 68.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Crimson Tide have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Drake has 36 assists on 86 field goals (41.9 percent) over its previous three games while Alabama has assists on 35 of 81 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is rated second among MVC teams with an average of 82 points per game.

