Adam Sandler, Trae Young play pickup game with Maryland’s Fatts Russell, Donta Scott

Mike DePrisco

September 3, 2021, 7:15 AM

When it comes to offseason pickup games, they don’t get much more random than the one Maryland’s Fatts Russell and Donta Scott played in recently.

Two of the Terps’ key contributors got some work in against a slew of NBA pros, including Trae Young, Aaron Gordon, Tobias Harris, Jordan Clarkson and Boban Marjanovic. Also involved in the game; Adam Sandler?

Yep, Adam Sandler.

Sandler is a well-known hoops head who likes to get involved in pickup games on his movie sets or wherever he can find a game. He can typically hold his own even though he’s usually the smallest guy on the floor, and you can see him hit a baseline jumper midway through the video.

From a Maryland perspective, Russell appeared to put a nice move on Young toward the basket before stopping on a dime to hit a turn-around jumper.

The Terps are set to begin their season on November 5 against Fayettville State. Maybe Sandler shows up as a special guest?

