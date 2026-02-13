Live Radio
Vasilic scores 18 as Cal Poly defeats UC Irvine 79-73

The Associated Press

February 13, 2026, 12:41 AM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Guzman Vasilic scored 18 points as Cal Poly beat UC Irvine 79-73 on Thursday night.

Vasilic also contributed five rebounds for the Mustangs (10-16, 6-8 Big West Conference). Austin Goode added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Cayden Ward had 15 points and shot 4 for 8 and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Derin Saran and Jurian Dixon each scored 19 points to lead the way for the Anteaters (16-9, 9-4). Kyle Evans also had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

