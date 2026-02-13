Mahaney’s 20 lead UC Santa Barbara over UC Riverside 76-68

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points as UC Santa Barbara beat UC Riverside 76-68 on Thursday night.…

Mahaney shot 7 of 17 from the field and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Gauchos (17-8, 10-4 Big West Conference). CJ Shaw scored 18 points and added five assists. Zion Sensley shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Andrew Henderson led the Highlanders (8-18, 3-11) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. UC Riverside also got 15 points and eight rebounds from Jailen Daniel-Dalton. Marqui Worthy also had 14 points.

