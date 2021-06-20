U. Md. basketball players help U.S. women clinch gold at AmeriCup

The U.S. women's basketball team won the gold medal, their second-straight FIBA AmeriCup, in Saturday' 74-59 victory over Puerto Rico.

The U.S. women are now 30-7 all-time at the event, which featured two rising University of Maryland juniors Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller.

Owusu averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebound and 3 assists in the six games of the tournament. In the final contest she scored 8 points with 3 assists and 3 boards.

For Miller, this is her third gold medal with USA Basketball, after helping the team to the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup and the 2017 FIBA U16 World Cup titles.

Both Owusu and Miller shared the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player award this year, after helping lead the Terrapins (26-3) to their fifth Big Ten Tournament title.

Owusu earned Third Team All-America honors from the Associated Press and the USBWA as well. She garnered unanimous All-Big Ten First Team honors and led the nation’s top offense in scoring (17.9) and assists (5.9).

As the Maryland Terps led the nation in scoring (90.8) and in assist turnover ratio (1.70), Owusu topped the record for points averaged by a sophomore in program history — 17.8, by Kaila Charles in the 2017-18 season.

Miller averaged 17.3 points per game and shot 50.6 percent from the field, scoring double figures in 27 straight games and 28 of 29 games this past season.

The bronze medal game had Brazil defeat Canada, 87-82 in double overtime.

The top four finishing teams — the U.S., Brazil, Canada and Puerto Rico — qualified to compete in one of four 2022 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments that will be used to determine the 12 teams that compete in the 2022 FIBA World Cup