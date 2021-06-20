FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
U. Md. basketball players help U.S. women clinch gold at AmeriCup

J. Brooks | jbrooks@wtop.com

June 20, 2021, 1:25 PM

The U.S. women’s basketball team won the gold medal at the FIBA AmeriCup — their second-straight — in Saturday night’s 74-59 victory over host nation, Puerto Rico.

The U.S. women are now 30-7 all-time at the event, which featured two rising University of Maryland juniors Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller.

Owusu averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebound and 3 assists in the six games of the tournament. In the final contest she scored 8 points with 3 assists and 3 boards.

For Miller, this is her third gold medal with USA Basketball, after helping the team to the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup and the 2017 FIBA U16 World Cup titles.

Both Owusu and Miller shared the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player award this year, after helping lead the Terrapins (26-3) to their fifth Big Ten Tournament title.

Owusu earned Third Team All-America honors from the Associated Press and the USBWA as well. She garnered unanimous All-Big Ten First Team honors and led the nation’s top offense in scoring (17.9) and assists (5.9).

As the Maryland Terps led the nation in scoring (90.8) and in assist turnover ratio (1.70), Owusu topped the record for points averaged by a sophomore in program history — 17.8, by Kaila Charles in the 2017-18 season.

Miller averaged 17.3 points per game and shot 50.6 percent from the field, scoring double figures in 27 straight games and 28 of 29 games this past season.

The bronze medal game had Brazil defeat Canada, 87-82 in double overtime.

The top four finishing teams — the U.S., Brazil, Canada and Puerto Rico — qualified to compete in one of four 2022 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments that will be used to determine the 12 teams that compete in the 2022 FIBA World Cup

J. Brooks

J. Brooks is a Sports Anchor and Reporter with years of experience not only in the DMV but nationally through Westwood One, ESPN, CBS and SiriusXM. J., striving to be a cartoon voice, is also an actor appearing in many films and TV shows and who entertains the newsroom with his many impressions.

