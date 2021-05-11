CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Parker Fox, Division 2…

Parker Fox, Division 2 All-American, transfers to Minnesota

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 6:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Parker Fox, a 6-foot-8 forward and a native of Minnesota, became the latest transfer to join the revamped Gophers on Tuesday.

Fox played three seasons at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and was selected this year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as a Division II All-American. Fox averaged 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.7 steals per game and shot 64.4% from the field as a junior for the Wolves.

At Mahtomedi High School, just 20 miles northeast of Williams Arena, Fox was also a standout in both basketball and track and field, where he reached the state tournament in the high jump.

Fox is the fifth incoming transfer secured by new coach Ben Johnson, joining forward Jamison Battle (George Washington) and guards Luke Loewe (William & Mary), E.J. Stephens (Lafayette) and Sean Sutherlin (New Hampshire).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Platform One platform

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up