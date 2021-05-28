Howard’s Makur Maker declares for 2021 NBA Draft

From Howard University, forward Makur Maker has announced his decision to enter the draft but will not hire an agent.

Howard’s Makur Maker declares for NBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2021 NBA Draft just got another star added to the list of possible selections. This time, the star comes from the nation’s capital. From Howard University, forward Makur Maker has announced his decision to enter the draft but will not hire an agent. Not signing an agent means that if Maker isn’t drafted, he can elect to return to Howard for his sophomore year.

Maker, the highest-ever prospect to sign with an HBCU, only played two games for the Bison last season as he was dealing with groin issues. Maker averaged 11.5 points and 6.0 rebounds during that stretch while shooting 50% from the field.

At just 20 years old and at 6-foot-11, Maker provides an intriguing prospect for teams in need of a young, athletic big man who can defend the paint and post up. Maker was the No. 16 recruit out of high school and chose Howard over schools like UCLA and Kentucky. Maker is a native of Sudan and is the cousin of Thon Maker (who’s played for three NBA teams) and Matur Maker, who currently plays in the NBA G-League.