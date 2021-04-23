CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Syracuse women's standout Cardoso…

Syracuse women’s standout Cardoso also in transfer portal

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse freshman center Kamilla Cardoso, defensive player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference and its top rookie, has joined 11 teammates and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Cardoso confirmed her decision to Syracuse.com on Thursday but did not give a reason. A text message from The Associated Press to Orange coach Quentin Hillsman seeking comment was not returned.

Cardoso, a 6-foot-7 center from Brazil, averaged 13.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 blocks in her first season at Syracuse. She was the highest-rated recruit in program history.

Among those departing are: Emily Engstler, a key player who excelled as the first player off the bench and led the team in rebounding; starting guard and leading scorer Kiara Lewis; forward Digna Strautmane, who started every game; and Amaya Finklea-Guity and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi. All are staying in the Atlantic Coast Conference — at Louisville, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Duke and Miami, in that order.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up