NCAA Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST FOUR
|Thursday, March 18
|At Assembly Hall
|Bloomington, Ind.
Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary’s 52
Norfolk St. 54, Appalachian St. 53
|At Mackey Arena
|West Lafayette, Ind.
Drake 53, Wichita St. 52
UCLA 86, Michigan St. 80, OT
|EAST REGIONAL
|First Round
|Saturday, March 20
|At Mackey Arena
|West Lafayette, Ind.
Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66
|At Assembly Hall
|Bloomington, Ind.
LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61
|At Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
Colorado 96, Georgetown 73
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
Florida St. 64, UNC-Greensboro 54
|At Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
UCLA 73, BYU 62
|At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
|Indianapolis
Abilene Christian 53, Texas 52
|At Mackey Arena
|West Lafayette, Ind.
Maryland 63, UConn 54
|At Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
Alabama 68, Iona 55
|Second Round
|Monday, March 22
|At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Michigan 86, LSU 78
|At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Florida St. 71 Colorado 53
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
UCLA 67, Abilene Christian 47
Alabama 96, Maryland 77
|Regional Semifinals
|Sunday, March 28
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Michigan 76, Florida St. 58
|At Hinkle Fieldhouse
UCLA 88, Alabama 78, OT
|Regional Championship
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Lucas Oil Stadium
UCLA 51, Michigan 49
|SOUTH REGIONAL
|First Round
|Friday, March 19
|At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
|Indianapolis
Baylor 79, Hartford 55
|At Mackey Arena
|West Lafayette, Ind.
Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62
|At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|Indianapolis
Villanova 73, Winthrop 63
|At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality
|Indianapolis
North Texas 78, Purdue 69, OT
|At Assembly Hall
|Bloomington, Ind.
Texas Tech 65, Utah St. 53
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
Arkansas 85, Colgate 68
|At Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70, OT
|At Mackey Arena
|West Lafayette, Ind.
Oral Roberts 75, Ohio St. 72, OT
|Second Round
|Sunday, March 21
|At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Villanova 84, North Texas 61
|At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66
|At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Oral Roberts 81, Florida 78
|Regional Semifinals
|Saturday, March 27
|At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Baylor 62, Villanova 51
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Arkansas 72, Oral Roberts 70
|Regional Championship
|Monday, March 29
|At Lucas Oil Stadium
Baylor 81, Arkansas 72
|MIDWEST REGIONAL
|First Round
|Friday, March 19
|At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|Indianapolis
Illinois 78, Drexel 49
|At Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
Oregon St. 70, Tennessee 56
|At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|Indianapolis
Oklahoma St. 69, Liberty 60
|At Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
Syracuse 78, San Diego St. 62
|At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
|Indianapolis
West Virginia 84, Morehead St. 67
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
Rutgers 60, Clemson 56
|At Assembly Hall
|Bloomington, Ind.
Houston 87, Cleveland St. 56
|Second Round
|Sunday, March 21
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58
|At Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
Oregon St. 80, Oklahoma St. 70
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72
|At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Houston 63, Rutgers 60
|Regional Semifinals
|Saturday, March 27
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Oregon St. 65, Loyola Chicago 58
|At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Houston 62 Syracuse 46
|Regional Championship
|Monday, March 29
|At Lucas Oil Stadium
Houston 67, Oregon St. 61
|WEST REGIONAL
|First Round
|Saturday, March 20
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
Gonzaga 98, Norfolk St. 55
|At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality
|Indianapolis
Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68
|At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
|Indianapolis
Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62
|At Assembly Hall
|Bloomington, Ind.
Ohio 62, Virginia 58
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
Southern Cal 72, Drake 56
|At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|Indianapolis
Kansas 93, E. Washington 84
Oregon vs. VCU, no contest
Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74
|Second Round
|Monday, March 22
|At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Gonzaga 87, Oklahoma 71
Creighton 72, Ohio 58
Southern Cal 85, Kansas 51
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Oregon 95, Iowa 80
|Regional Semifinals
|Sunday, March 28
|At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Gonzaga 83, Creighton 65
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Southern Cal 82, Oregon 68
|Regional Championship
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Lucas Oil Stadium
Gonzaga 85, Southern Cal 66
|FINAL FOUR
|At Lucas Oil Stadium
|National Semifinals
|Saturday, April 3
Baylor 78, Houston 59
Gonzaga 93, UCLA 90, OT
|National Championship
|Monday, April 5
Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70
