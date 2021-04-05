NCAA Tournament Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT FIRST FOUR Thursday, March 18 At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary’s 52…

All Times EDT FIRST FOUR Thursday, March 18 At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary’s 52 Norfolk St. 54, Appalachian St. 53 At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind. Drake 53, Wichita St. 52 UCLA 86, Michigan St. 80, OT EAST REGIONAL First Round Saturday, March 20 At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind. Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66 At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis Colorado 96, Georgetown 73 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis Florida St. 64, UNC-Greensboro 54 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis UCLA 73, BYU 62 At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis Abilene Christian 53, Texas 52 At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind. Maryland 63, UConn 54 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis Alabama 68, Iona 55 Second Round Monday, March 22 At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Michigan 86, LSU 78 At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Florida St. 71 Colorado 53 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse UCLA 67, Abilene Christian 47 Alabama 96, Maryland 77 Regional Semifinals Sunday, March 28 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Michigan 76, Florida St. 58 At Hinkle Fieldhouse UCLA 88, Alabama 78, OT Regional Championship Tuesday, March 30 At Lucas Oil Stadium UCLA 51, Michigan 49 SOUTH REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 19 At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis Baylor 79, Hartford 55 At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind. Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62 At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Villanova 73, Winthrop 63 At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality Indianapolis North Texas 78, Purdue 69, OT At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Texas Tech 65, Utah St. 53 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis Arkansas 85, Colgate 68 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70, OT At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind. Oral Roberts 75, Ohio St. 72, OT Second Round Sunday, March 21 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Villanova 84, North Texas 61 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66 At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Oral Roberts 81, Florida 78 Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 27 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Baylor 62, Villanova 51 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Arkansas 72, Oral Roberts 70 Regional Championship Monday, March 29 At Lucas Oil Stadium Baylor 81, Arkansas 72 MIDWEST REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 19 At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Illinois 78, Drexel 49 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis Oregon St. 70, Tennessee 56 At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Oklahoma St. 69, Liberty 60 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis Syracuse 78, San Diego St. 62 At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis West Virginia 84, Morehead St. 67 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis Rutgers 60, Clemson 56 At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Houston 87, Cleveland St. 56 Second Round Sunday, March 21 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis Oregon St. 80, Oklahoma St. 70 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72 At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Houston 63, Rutgers 60 Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 27 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Oregon St. 65, Loyola Chicago 58 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Houston 62 Syracuse 46 Regional Championship Monday, March 29 At Lucas Oil Stadium Houston 67, Oregon St. 61 WEST REGIONAL First Round Saturday, March 20 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis Gonzaga 98, Norfolk St. 55 At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality Indianapolis Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68 At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62 At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Ohio 62, Virginia 58 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis Southern Cal 72, Drake 56 At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Kansas 93, E. Washington 84 Oregon vs. VCU, no contest Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74 Second Round Monday, March 22 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Gonzaga 87, Oklahoma 71 Creighton 72, Ohio 58 Southern Cal 85, Kansas 51 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Oregon 95, Iowa 80 Regional Semifinals Sunday, March 28 At Hinkle Fieldhouse Gonzaga 83, Creighton 65 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Southern Cal 82, Oregon 68 Regional Championship Tuesday, March 30 At Lucas Oil Stadium Gonzaga 85, Southern Cal 66 FINAL FOUR At Lucas Oil Stadium National Semifinals Saturday, April 3 Baylor 78, Houston 59 Gonzaga 93, UCLA 90, OT National Championship Monday, April 5 Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.