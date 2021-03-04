CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. enters next phase | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Silins scores 15 to…

Silins scores 15 to lead FAU past Middle Tennessee 80-50

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 8:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Karlis Silins had 15 points as Florida Atlantic easily beat Middle Tennessee 80-50 on Thursday night.

Michael Forrest had 14 points and six rebounds for Florida Atlantic (11-9, 6-5 Conference USA). Kenan Blackshear added 11 points, and Johnell Davis had six rebounds.

DeAndre Dishman had 10 points for the Blue Raiders (5-16, 3-12), whose losing streak stretched to five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Two years after creating a CDO position, Labor sending in extra resources

New House bill attempts to make presidential records more easily searchable

DoD's new Adaptive Acquisition Framework takes new approach to tailoring procurement strategies

IRS procurement chief pushes ‘intelligent risk-taking’ in bot rollout

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up