Prairie View A&M routs Mississippi Valley State 91-64

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 12:22 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jawaun Daniels had a career-high 36 points as top-seeded Prairie View A&M easily defeated No. 8 seed Mississippi Valley State 91-64 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

The Panthers (15-4) will face the Grambling State-Southern winner in a Friday semifinal.

Daniels made seven 3-pointers and was 13-of-19 shooting from the field. He also had six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Cam Mack added 13 points.

Caleb Hunter had 17 points for the Delta Devils (2-22). Terry Collins added 14 points and nine rebounds. Keiondre Jefferson had 13 points and Leandre nine points and 11 rebounds.

