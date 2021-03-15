CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Md. expands priority appointments at some sites | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland women’s basketball gets a No. 2 seed in 2021 NCAA Tournament

Ryan Wormeli

March 15, 2021, 10:44 PM

Maryland women’s basketball a No. 2 seed in 2021 NCAA Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

The Maryland women’s basketball team is dancing once again, as head coach Brenda Frese has earned her 11th-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Terps are a No. 2 seed in the 2021 bracket for the eighth time in program history (they’ve also been a one-seed four other times). It’s the first time they’ve been seeded this highly since 2016 when they also earned a two seed.

This is one of Frese’s best teams at Maryland and also one of her most impressive coaching jobs. The roster underwent significant changes in the offseason, and yet Maryland has put forth a historically great offensive season.

As a reward, they were given a first-round matchup against Mount St. Mary’s. The top seed in Maryland’s region is South Carolina, a team the Terps lost to in nonconference play in 2019-20.

Maryland has dominated the Big Ten since joining the conference. Frese has a 109-13 record in conference play since 2014, and in the last seven years, the Terps have won six regular-season conference titles and five conference tournament championships.

Maryland will tip-off against Mount St. Mary’s at 4 p.m. on Monday. They have never lost a first-round game under Frese, and they are 8-0 all-time against the Mount in program history.

