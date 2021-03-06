CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Jarrett lifts Jackson St.…

Jarrett lifts Jackson St. past Alabama St. 79-54

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 10:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Tristan Jarrett had 22 points as Jackson State extended its winning streak to 11 games, rolling past Alabama State 79-54 on Saturday.

Jonas James had 17 points and six assists for Jackson State (11-5, 11-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cainan McClelland added 12 points and five steals, and Darrian Wilson had 11 points.

Brandon Battle had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets (4-14, 4-14), whose losing streak stretched to six games. LaTrell Tate added 10 points and DJ Jackson had eight rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Hornets on the season. Jackson State defeated Alabama State 60-44 on Jan. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

Air Force training says airmen have a responsibility to report illegal extremist behavior

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up