EWU faces N. Arizona in Big Sky quarters

Northern Arizona (6-15, 5-10) vs. No. 2 seed Eastern Washington (13-7, 12-3) Big Sky Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Idaho Central Arena,…

Northern Arizona (6-15, 5-10) vs. No. 2 seed Eastern Washington (13-7, 12-3)

Big Sky Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona and Eastern Washington are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Dec. 19, when the Eagles shot 58.8 percent from the field while limiting Northern Arizona to just 37.3 percent en route to a 16-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Washington’s Tanner Groves, Kim Aiken Jr. and Jacob Davison have collectively accounted for 48 percent of all Eagles scoring this season, although that number has fallen to 37 percent over the last five games.SHELTON CAN SHOOT: Cameron Shelton has connected on 33.8 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lumberjacks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Eastern Washington has an assist on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 45 of 78 field goals (57.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington has committed a turnover on just 15.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big Sky teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season and just eight times per game over their last three games.

