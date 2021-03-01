Detroit, NKU meet in Horizon quarters

No. 5 seed Detroit (12-9, 11-6) vs. No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky (13-10, 11-7) Horizon Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, BB&T Arena,…

No. 5 seed Detroit (12-9, 11-6) vs. No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky (13-10, 11-7)

Horizon Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Horizon semifinals is up for grabs as Detroit and Northern Kentucky prepare to do battle. Detroit took care of Robert Morris by 10 on Thursday, while Northern Kentucky fell to Wright State on Feb. 20, 77-71.

SUPER SENIORS: Detroit has benefited heavily from its seniors. Antoine Davis, Bul Kuol, Marquell Fraser and Matt Johnson have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Titans points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Northern Kentucky is 5-0 when it makes nine or more 3-pointers and 8-10 when it falls shy of that mark. Detroit is 5-0 when it hits at least 13 from long range and 7-9 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is ranked second among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent. The Norse have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

