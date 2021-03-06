CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Cameron lifts UC Riverside over CS Northridge 66-65

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 11:18 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Flynn Cameron had 18 points and seven rebounds as UC Riverside narrowly defeated Cal State Northridge 66-65 on Saturday.

Zyon Pullin had 11 points for UC Riverside (13-7, 10-5 Big West Conference). Jock Perry added four assists.

Cal State Northridge totaled 27 second-half points, a season low for the team.

TJ Starks had 25 points for the Matadors (9-12, 5-9). Alex Merkviladze added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Darius Brown II had 12 points and six assists.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Matadors this season. UC Riverside defeated Cal State Northridge 72-68 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

