Butler guard needs offseason surgery after tearing ACL

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 2:50 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler guard Myles Tate will need offseason surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during last week’s Big East Tournament.

Tate was injured in Thursday’s season-ending loss to No. 20 Creighton. The Bulldogs finished 10-15.

Tate made 18 starts and averaged 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, finishing second on the team with 58 assists as a freshman. He also led the team with 29 steals.

Butler did not indicated Monday when he is expected to return.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and updated bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

