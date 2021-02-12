CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
UAPB looks to end streak vs Southern

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Southern (4-8, 4-4) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-16, 2-8)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern looks to extend Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s conference losing streak to nine games. Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s last SWAC win came against the Alabama State Hornets 91-82 on Jan. 9. Southern came up short in a 57-53 game at home to Jackson State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern’s Jayden Saddler, Harrison Henderson and Brendon Brooks have collectively accounted for 32 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 28 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Golden Lions have scored 64.5 points per game and allowed 70.9 points per game across 10 conference games. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 61 points scored and 87.9 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Saddler has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Southern field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Jaguars are 0-7 when they allow 66 or more points and 4-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 66 points. The Golden Lions are 0-16 when they score 71 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Lions. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has 18 assists on 60 field goals (30 percent) over its previous three outings while Southern has assists on 43 of 70 field goals (61.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern is ranked first among SWAC teams with an average of 73.1 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

