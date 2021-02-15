CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Presbyterian beats South Carolina Upstate 75-65

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 9:43 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Trevon Reddish scored 23 points as Presbyterian defeated South Carolina Upstate 75-65 on Monday night.

Rayshon Harrison added 22 points for the Blue Hose (7-12, 5-10 Big South Conference). Reddish hit 8 of 10 shots. Harrison also had eight rebounds. Kobe Stewart had six steals for Presbyterian

Everette Hammond had 19 points for the Spartans (4-16, 4-10). Nevin Zink added 15 points. Khydarius Smith had 10 points.

