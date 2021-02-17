Oregon looks for home win vs Colorado

Colorado (16-6, 11-5) vs. Oregon (12-4, 7-3) Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon looks…

Colorado (16-6, 11-5) vs. Oregon (12-4, 7-3)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon looks for its sixth straight win over Colorado at Matthew Knight Arena. The last victory for the Buffaloes at Oregon was a 48-47 win on Feb. 7, 2013.

SENIOR STUDS: Oregon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa and Amauri Hardy have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCKINLEY: McKinley Wright IV has connected on 29 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.1 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Ducks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buffaloes. Oregon has 50 assists on 82 field goals (61 percent) across its past three outings while Colorado has assists on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 75.4 points per game.

