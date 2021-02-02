No. 25 Drake looks for home win vs Illinois St.

Illinois State (5-12, 2-9) vs. No. 25 Drake (17-0, 8-0) Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State (5-12, 2-9) vs. No. 25 Drake (17-0, 8-0)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Drake looks for its fourth straight win over Illinois State at Knapp Center. The last victory for the Redbirds at Drake was a 69-55 win on Jan. 30, 2019.

SAVVY SENIORS: Drake has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Shanquan Hemphill, Roman Penn, Tremell Murphy and Darnell Brodie have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.DOMINANT DJ: DJ Horne has connected on 44.8 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Illinois State is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 68.

BEHIND THE ARC: Illinois State’s Dedric Boyd has attempted 56 3-pointers and connected on 37.5 percent of them, and is 4 for 17 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Drake offense has scored 82.9 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 14th nationally. The Illinois State defense has allowed 77.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 276th).

