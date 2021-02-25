CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Jones leads Weber St. past Sacramento St. 82-73

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 10:32 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds off the bench to spark Weber State to an 82-73 win over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 19 points for Weber State (15-5, 10-3 Big Sky Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Isiah Brown added 16 points. Michal Kozak had 12 points.

Bryce Fowler had 19 points for the Hornets (7-9, 4-7). William FitzPatrick added 12 points. Christian Terrell and Ethan Esposito each scored 10 points.

Weber State, which trails only No. 2 Baylor in 3-point field goal percentage with 40.9%, was an uncharacteristic 3 of 13 (23%) from behind the arc Thursday.

