Iona looks to extend streak vs Canisius

Iona (6-4, 4-2) vs. Canisius (5-3, 5-3)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Canisius. Iona has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Golden Griffins. Canisius’ last win in the series came on Jan. 21, 2018, an 84-82 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Iona’s Isaiah Ross, Asante Gist and Dylan van Eyck have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Gaels scoring over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Golden Griffins have scored 70.5 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference opponents.ROCK-SOLID ROSS: Ross has connected on 43.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

BALL SECURITY: Canisius is 5-0 when it turns the ball over 14 times or fewer and 0-3 when it exceeds 14 turnovers. Iona is 5-0 when it records 13 or fewer turnovers and 1-4 when allowing any more than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gaels have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Golden Griffins. Canisius has an assist on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) over its past three games while Iona has assists on 50 of 76 field goals (65.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Canisius has made 7.6 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among MAAC teams.

