FAU has five in double figures in win over Southern Miss

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 7:32 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Karlis Silins had 15 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls beat Southern Mississippi 73-66 on Saturday. Bryan Greenlee added 13 points for the Owls. Jailyn Ingram chipped in 12, Michael Forrest scored 11 and Kenan Blackshear had 10. Greenlee also had six rebounds, while Forrest posted seven rebounds.

Tae Hardy scored a career-high 32 points and had six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-16, 4-13 Conference USA). LaDavius Draine added 10 points. Tyler Stevenson had three blocks.

The Owls (10-9, 5-5) improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Florida Atlantic defeated Southern Miss 69-60 on Friday.

