ECU, Temple meet in conference play

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays host to East Carolina in an AAC matchup. Both programs are coming off of losses in their last game. Temple lost 70-67 on the road to Wichita State on Sunday, while East Carolina fell 71-56 at home to SMU on Monday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Temple’s Damian Dunn has averaged 15 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jeremiah Williams has put up 8.4 points and 4.4 assists. For the Pirates, Jayden Gardner has averaged 18.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while Brandon Suggs has put up 8.8 points and four rebounds.DOMINANT DAMIAN: Dunn has connected on 21.7 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 76.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Temple is 0-6 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: East Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Pirates are 3-8 when scoring any fewer than 73.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple has attempted the second-most free throws among all AAC teams. The Owls have averaged 21.4 free throws per game this season.

