Champagnie scores 21 to lift St. John’s past Xavier 93-84

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 11:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie had 21 points as St. John’s topped Xavier 93-84 on Tuesday night.

Rasheem Dunn had 17 points for St. John’s (14-8, 8-7 Big East Conference). Marcellus Earlington added 16 points and nine rebounds. Posh Alexander had 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

St. John’s posted a season-high 24 assists.

Zach Freemantle had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (11-4, 4-4). Colby Jones scored a season-high 20 points and had six rebounds. Paul Scruggs had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Red Storm evened the season series against the Musketeers with the win. Xavier defeated St. John’s 69-61 on Jan. 6.

