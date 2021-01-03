WVU, Oklahoma St. meet in conference play

West Virginia (8-3, 1-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-2, 1-2) Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West…

West Virginia (8-3, 1-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-2, 1-2)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits Oklahoma State in a Big 12 matchup. West Virginia fell 75-71 at Oklahoma in its last outing. Oklahoma State is coming off a big 82-77 win over then-No. 13 Texas Tech in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Isaac Likekele and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.CLUTCH CADE: Cunningham has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.8 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Cowboys are 5-0 when they shoot at least 71.4 percent from the foul line and 2-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Mountaineers are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or worse, and 3-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has an assist on 34 of 84 field goals (40.5 percent) over its previous three games while West Virginia has assists on 37 of 81 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big 12 teams. The Cowboys have averaged 22.7 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.