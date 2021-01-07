USF, ECU meet in conference play

South Florida (6-5, 2-3) vs. East Carolina (7-2, 1-2) Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

South Florida (6-5, 2-3) vs. East Carolina (7-2, 1-2)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes meet as South Florida squares off against East Carolina. South Florida fell 61-51 at home to Tulsa on Wednesday. East Carolina lost 60-56 on the road to Tulane on Saturday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Jayden Gardner, Brandon Suggs, Bitumba Baruti and J.J. Miles have collectively accounted for 64 percent of East Carolina’s scoring this season. For South Florida, David Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season.DOMINANT DAVID: Collins has connected on 44.4 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last five games. He’s also converted 60.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: East Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when the team records five or more steals. The Pirates are 2-2 when they steal the ball fewer than five times.

STREAK STATS: East Carolina has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 63.2.

DID YOU KNOW: South Florida is ranked second among AAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent. The Bulls have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

