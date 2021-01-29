CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Rowell leads California Baptist over Dixie State 89-74

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 11:55 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Rowell scored 18 points as California Baptist topped Dixie State 89-74 on Friday night. Reed Nottage and Elijah Thomas added 16 points each for the Lancers. Nottage also had six rebounds, while Thomas posted eight rebounds.

Tre Armstrong had 14 points for California Baptist (8-4, 3-2 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight win.

Hunter Schofield tied a season high with 23 points and had nine rebounds for the Trailblazers (4-8, 0-5), who have now lost seven straight games. Frank Staine added 17 points. Cameron Gooden had 17 points and five steals.

