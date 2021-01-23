CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Parrish scores 20 to…

Parrish scores 20 to lead San Diego over Portland 78-70

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 7:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Josh Parrish had 20 points as San Diego beat Portland 78-70 on Saturday.

Parrish made 9 of 11 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Joey Calcaterra had 12 points for San Diego (2-6, 1-3 West Coast Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Marion Humphrey added 11 points. Vladimir Pinchuk had 10 points as did Finn Sullivan.

Ahmed Ali scored a career-high 32 points, including six 3-pointers, and had six rebounds for the Pilots (6-9, 0-6), who have lost seven consecutive games. Latrell Jones added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up