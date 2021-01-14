Miller, George Mason visit Rhode Island

George Mason (6-5, 2-3) vs. Rhode Island (6-7, 3-3) Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

George Mason (6-5, 2-3) vs. Rhode Island (6-7, 3-3)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Miller and George Mason will face Fatts Russell and Rhode Island. The junior Miller is averaging 13 points over the last five games. Russell, a senior, has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Rhode Island has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Russell, Jeremy Sheppard, Antwan Walker and Makhel Mitchell have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 40.7 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: George Mason is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Patriots are 1-5 when scoring any fewer than 68.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rams have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Patriots. Rhode Island has 39 assists on 84 field goals (46.4 percent) over its past three outings while George Mason has assists on 27 of 75 field goals (36 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 24.7 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.