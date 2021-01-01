CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Louisiana Tech beats Marshall 75-68

Louisiana Tech beats Marshall 75-68

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 10:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Isaiah Crawford scored 15 points apiece as Louisiana Tech defeated Marshall 75-68 on Friday night. Exavian Christon added 11 points for the Bulldogs (8-2, 1-0 Conference USA), while Cobe Williams and JaColby Pemberton each had 10.

Taevion Kinsey had 21 points and six assists for the Thundering Herd (6-2, 0-1). Goran Miladinovic added 10 points. Jarrod West had six assists and three steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up