Louisiana Tech beats Marshall 75-68

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Isaiah Crawford scored 15 points apiece as Louisiana Tech defeated Marshall 75-68 on Friday night. Exavian Christon added 11 points for the Bulldogs (8-2, 1-0 Conference USA), while Cobe Williams and JaColby Pemberton each had 10.

Taevion Kinsey had 21 points and six assists for the Thundering Herd (6-2, 0-1). Goran Miladinovic added 10 points. Jarrod West had six assists and three steals.

