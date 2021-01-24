CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Kelly scores 23 to…

Kelly scores 23 to lift Albany past New Hampshire 83-64

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 5:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — C.J. Kelly scored 23 points on near-perfect shooting as Albany defeated New Hampshire 83-64 on Sunday.

Kelly was 7 of 8 shooting, including 3 of 4 from distance. Antonio Rizzuto had 16 points for Albany (4-6, 4-4 America East Conference). Chuck Champion added 13 points. Jarvis Doles had 12 points and Jamel Horton 11.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo and Marque Maultsby each scored 14 points for the Wildcats (7-6, 6-4). Meekness Payne scored nine points.

The Great Danes split the season series against the Wildcats, who had defeated Albany 71-64 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up