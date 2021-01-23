CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Hicks scores 27 to carry Alabama A&M past Southern 68-58

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 5:49 PM

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Hicks had a career-high 27 points as Alabama A&M topped Southern 68-58 on Saturday.

Jalen Johnson had 19 points for Alabama A&M (4-0, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). EJ Williams added three blocks. Anjay Cortez had nine rebounds.

Harrison Henderson scored a career-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (3-5, 3-1).

