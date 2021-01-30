CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Gambrell Jr. carries Prairie View over Alabama A&M 79-57

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 7:15 PM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. had 18 points to lead five Prairie View players in double figures as the Panthers easily defeated Alabama A&M 79-57 on Saturday.

Cam Mack added 15 points and 12 assists for the Panthers (6-4, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). DeWayne Cox chipped in 12, Jawaun Daniels scored 10 and Lenell Henry had 10 and 14 rebounds.

Prairie View scored 47 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Jalen Johnson had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1), whose four-game season-opening winning streak was broken. Garrett Hicks added 13 points.

