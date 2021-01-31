CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
COVID-concerns: Richmond pauses men’s hoops for 3rd time

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 7:58 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond is pausing all men’s basketball activities in response to the results of Sunday’s COVID-19 testing and contact tracing in the Spiders’ program.

The decision comes two days after No. 22 Saint Louis, which had traveled to Richmond for a Friday night game against the Spiders, instead opted to return home without elaboration, but without playing because of concerns raised by its medical staff.

The Spiders (10-4, 4-2 Atlantic 10) have now paused three times for COVID-related concerns. They paused for COVID reasons in early December, missing approximately a week of basketball activity. They experienced a two-week COVID pause in mid-January.

Richmond says it’s Tuesday night game against George Moason has been postponed and no decisions have been made related to future games for the Spiders.

The school says it continues to follow the guidance of University health officials and the protocols as set by the Virginia Department of Health.

