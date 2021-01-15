CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Brim leads North Alabama over Kennesaw State 66-43

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 8:39 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — C.J. Brim had 19 points as North Alabama easily defeated Kennesaw State 66-43 on Friday night.

Emanuel Littles had eight rebounds for North Alabama (6-3, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Alex Peterson had nine points for the Owls (3-10, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Spencer Rodgers, whose 17 points per game heading into the contest led the Owls, had eight points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

