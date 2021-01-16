CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Benning leads Fairfield past…

Benning leads Fairfield past Marist 55-52

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 7:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Taj Benning recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Fairfield to a 55-52 win over Marist on Saturday.

Jake Wojcik had 12 points for Fairfield (3-12, 3-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Caleb Green added 11 points.

Jordan Jones had 17 points for the Red Foxes (7-5, 5-5). Raheim Sullivan added 10 points.

Marist scored 10 straight points, pulling within 53-52 on Ricardo Wright’s 3-pointer with 8.5 seconds to play. Benning was quickly fouled and he made both free throws. Wright missed a tying triple with a second to go.

Marist defeated Fairfield 73-63 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

OMB details requirements of Biden's new mask mandate for federal employees

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up