CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam update | Anne Arundel Co. sees changes Friday | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » Beck scores 17 to…

Beck scores 17 to carry Miami (Ohio) past Ball St. 81-71

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 10:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — James Beck scored 17 points with 11 rebounds off the bench to carry Miami (Ohio) to an 81-71 win over Ball State on Tuesday night.

Dalonte Brown had 17 points for Miami (5-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference), Mekhi Lairy scored 12 and Isaiah Coleman-Lands 10.

Ishmael El-Amin had 17 points for the Cardinals (6-6, 4-3) and K.J. Walton scored 17 with 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

State Dept seeks to overcome ‘stunning loss of expertise’ from Trump hiring freeze

COVID helped teach Army how to build classified networks, both on and off bases

CIA no longer waiting for new employees to come to them

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up