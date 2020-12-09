Virginia-Michigan State ACC/B1G hoops matchup postponed due to coronavirus

Virginia-Michigan State hoops postponed due to coronavirus originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Virginia’s men’s basketball game against No. 4…

Virginia’s men’s basketball game against No. 4 Michigan State on Wednesday has been postponed, the Cavaliers announced late Tuesday.

Without much detail, Virginia said the postponement is “due to COVID-19 issues” within the program. The status for its next game Sunday against William & Mary is to be determined.

The 18th-ranked Cavaliers (3-1) were set to host the Spartans (5-0) as part of the ACC/B1G Challenge, which the ACC leads 6-1 after Tuesday’s action.

Virginia-Michigan State was the marquee game of Wednesday night’s action, which also includes Maryland at Clemson. NC State at Michigan and Louisville at Wisconsin were postponed earlier Tuesday for coronavirus-related reasons.