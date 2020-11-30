Maryland-Towson game canceled due to Towson positive coronavirus test

The Maryland Terrapins home basketball game against the Towson scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled after Towson announced a positive COVID-19 test on its support staff, the program announced on Monday.

Maryland-Towson game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Maryland Terrapins home basketball game against the Towson scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled after Towson announced a positive COVID-19 test on its support staff, the program announced on Monday.

Maryland noted that the game was canceled per the Big Ten’s policy. Stadium reporter Jeff Goodman noted that Towson has not paused team activities because all other staff members and players tested negative.

Maryland was originally scheduled to play Monmouth on Tuesday, but that game was canceled as well due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Hawks program. The Terps then scheduled a game against their in-state opponent. Now, neither will happen.

Cancelations won’t be a surprise this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Numerous programs have already had games postponed, rescheduled or canceled due to positive tests and exposure as the NCAA tries to play without a bubble.

Maryland is 3-0 with wins over Old Dominion, Navy and Mount St Mary’s. The Terps remain unranked in the AP poll but did receive votes in the most recent poll on Monday.

The Terrapins’ next game is Friday at 3 p.m. ET against George Mason.