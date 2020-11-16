Maryland men’s and women’s basketball release non-conference schedules, won’t host fans to start season

Maryland men's and women's basketball release non-conference schedules originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington The Maryland men’s and women’s basketball…

The Maryland men’s and women’s basketball teams released their respective non-conference schedules for this season, while also announcing the Xfinity Center won’t host fans to start the season.

The men’s Terrapin team’s non-conference schedule is headlined by their ACC Challenge game with Clemson on Dec. 9. They’ll also play a host of local schools like Old Dominion (Nov. 25), Navy (Nov. 27), and Mount St. Mary’s (Nov. 29), and George Mason (Dec. 4). They’ll also host Monmouth on Dec. 1 and La Salle on Dec. 22 at the Xfinity Center.

The women’s team will also welcome a host of local schools to minimize the risk of contracting coronavirus while traveling, including the 2006 NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player Laura Harper returning to the school where she helped win a championship with her Coppin State program on Dec. 5.

The school announced the Xfinity Center would be closed to spectators for at least the first part of the season while remaining open to hosting fans at some point in the future.

“We are hopeful that we may be able (to) welcome some fans to XFINITY Center as the season progresses and health conditions permit,” the team’s press release read. As a result, Maryland started a virtual sellout program where they hope to sell the arena’s capacity of 17,950 seats in virtual ticket options ranging from $10 to $1,000.