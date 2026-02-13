Lynch, Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks take on the Howard Bison

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-12, 7-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (18-7, 8-1 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ashanti…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-12, 7-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (18-7, 8-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashanti Lynch and Maryland-Eastern Shore take on Zennia Thomas and Howard in MEAC play.

The Bison are 8-0 in home games. Howard averages 11.8 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Ariella Henigan with 2.2.

The Hawks are 7-2 against conference opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up 65.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Howard is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore has shot at a 37.9% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

The Bison and Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Bynum Johnson is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 6.2 points. Thomas is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lynch is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Desi Taylor is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

