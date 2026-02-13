Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Lynch, Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks…

Lynch, Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks take on the Howard Bison

The Associated Press

February 13, 2026, 6:08 PM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-12, 7-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (18-7, 8-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashanti Lynch and Maryland-Eastern Shore take on Zennia Thomas and Howard in MEAC play.

The Bison are 8-0 in home games. Howard averages 11.8 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Ariella Henigan with 2.2.

The Hawks are 7-2 against conference opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up 65.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Howard is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore has shot at a 37.9% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

The Bison and Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Bynum Johnson is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 6.2 points. Thomas is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lynch is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Desi Taylor is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up