Fernandez’s 21, Emory’s game-winner lead Delaware past Florida International, 68-66

MIAMI (AP) — Justyn Fernandez led Delaware with 21 points and Macon Emory scored a game-winning putback dunk as time expired as the Blue Hens knocked off Florida International 68-66 on Thursday.

Fernandez also added nine rebounds for the Blue Hens (8-16, 4-9 Conference USA). Tyler Houser scored 17 points while going 7 of 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range), and added seven rebounds. Christian Bliss shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 17 points. Emory had 10.

Eric Dibami led the way for the Panthers (11-13, 4-9) with 15 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Zawdie Jackson added 14 points for Florida International. Ashton Williamson finished with 11 points.

Fernandez scored 12 points in the first half and Delaware went into halftime trailing 30-29. Houser led Delaware with 13 points in the second half. Delaware outscored Florida International by three points over the final half.

